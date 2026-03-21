Ananya Panday turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra’s ‘White Gold’ Collection at Lakmé Fashion Week

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Actor Ananya Panday was the highlight of Lakme Fashion Week as she was the showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra, who brought his latest collection to life.

Ananya was wearing an all-white outfit, and her look was characterized by both sharp tailoring and delicate fabrics. The outfit was structural without being heavy-handed; it had an effortless lightness, which adhered to the designer’s aesthetic of understated luxury.

The collection by Rahul Mishra is inclined towards the concept of high-quality everyday attire, which works with breathable materials such as cotton and neutral colors. The designs focus on comfort but are heavily detailed, which gives them a sophisticated aspect.

The general appearance in the case of Ananya was naturalistic, with the use of light makeup, light hair, and minimal accessories, which made sure that the attention was not drawn to the makeup or hair.

The confident walk and calm demeanor she possessed contributed to the effect of the finale, and it was one of the memorable moments of the showcase.

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The collection mirrors the emerging change in fashion, in which comfort, sustainability, and craftsmanship are unified, and which attracts a new generation of buyers.

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