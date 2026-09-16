Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Sept 22; PM Modi congratulates actor

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New Delhi: Veteran actor Anant Nag has been chosen for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The announcement was made by the Press Information Bureau on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the award has been given to Nag for his long career and contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the veteran actor on the honour. Sharing a post on X, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist.”

The award will be presented to Anant Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, 2026. The government has confirmed that the 72nd National Film Awards will be presented at the ceremony.

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Born Anant Nagarkatte on September 4, 1948, Anant Nag is one of the well-known names in Kannada cinema. He has worked in more than 300 films, including over 250 Kannada films. His work also includes films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English.

Apart from films, Nag has also appeared on television. He was part of the popular Doordarshan series Malgudi Days, based on the works of writer RK Narayan. The actor has received five Karnataka State Film Awards during his career. In 2025, he was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honour given by the Government of India for contribution to Indian cinema. The award is presented as part of the National Film Awards.

(Source: ANI)