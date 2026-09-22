Anant Nag Honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 72nd National Film Awards, Watch

Advertisement

Mumbai: Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held today.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards on top talents of Indian cinema at the ceremony. Anant Nag received the Dadasaheb Phalke honour, which is the Government of India’s highest honour for contribution to Indian cinema.

Anant Nag was announced as the recipient for the year 2024 by the Press Information Bureau earlier this week. He received the award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

Born Anant Nagarkatte on September 4, 1948, he has appeared in more than 300 films, with over 250 of them in Kannada. He has also worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English cinema.

His television work includes the popular Doordarshan series Malgudi Days, based on the stories of R K Narayan.

Advertisement

The actor was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2025.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is regarded as India’s highest honour in cinema and recognises an individual’s contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The selection followed a recommendation from the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

Watch the video here: