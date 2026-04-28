Anant Ambani urges Colombia to stay lethal removal of 80 hippos, offers permanent home at Vantara

Advertisement

Jamnagar: In response to the authorisation for the lethal removal of eighty hippopotamuses in Colombia’s Magdalena River basin, Anant Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director and Vantara founder, Anant Ambani, has formally asked the Government of Colombia to stay their decision and consider a humane alternative.

Anant Ambani has suggested a safe, scientifically led translocation that would bring the 80 animals to a permanent home at Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The appeal, made in a letter addressed to Irene Velez Torres, Colombia’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, offers a fully resourced humane alternative under the direction and approval of Colombian authorities at every stage, as per a press release.

It also reflects Ambani’s longstanding commitment to animal welfare and conservation, for which he became the youngest ever and first Asian recipient of the Global Humane Award, a prestigious recognition honouring transformative global impact for animals and people.

“These eighty hippos did not choose where they were born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face,” said Anant Ambani, further adding, “They are living, sentient beings, and if we have the ability to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have a responsibility to try.”

Vantara has offered Colombian authorities a comprehensive proposal comprising veterinary leadership, capture and transport expertise, biosecurity protocols, a purpose-designed naturalistic setting in Gujarat developed to mirror critical features of the hippos’ current environment, and lifelong care for all 80 individuals.

Advertisement

“Compassion and public safety are not opposing forces. With sound science and careful planning, it may be possible to protect riverine communities, preserve ecosystems and save animal life. Vantara has the expertise, infrastructure and resolve to support this effort,

entirely on Colombia’s terms,” Ambani explained.

Vantara has formally requested that the lethal measure be deferred while this alternative is properly assessed, and has confirmed its readiness to engage directly with Colombian authorities to present a detailed scientific, operational and welfare proposal.

The proposal reflects Vantara’s founding philosophy that every life matters and underscores India’s emerging role in delivering science-led, large-scale solutions to complex global wildlife challenges.

Any implementation would be undertaken only after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Colombian and Indian governments, along with applicable clearances from relevant international authorities.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna is all set to return as presenter at Anime Awards 2026