An interview with glamour girl Sanjibani Das from Odisha’s Cuttack district

Covid pandemic has certainly created huge trouble for people across the globe including India, but still there are people who are doing their work with dedication and getting applauded for it. Recently, a talented teen from Odisha’s Cuttack district has brought laurels to the State as she became successful in a national level beauty pageant.

Meet Sanjibani Das from Athagarh in Cuttack district who recently became the 2nd Runner Up of the Opera Miss Teen India 2021 in its season 2.

Telling about the above achievement Sanjibani said, “The process for this beauty pageant commenced on February 20 and I appeared for the audition online. Then I got selected as a finalist. The next step was, all these finalists were given a number of tasks to perform. Accordingly, I did the task of creating awareness to fight against Covid 19.”

“Finally on June 20 the Grand Finale of the national level beauty pageant took place when I represented my State, Odisha. The judges from Australia asked me questions. Later I was declared the 2nd Runners Up of the beauty Contest. More than 100 contestants from different States of India had competed and I won, I was announced the 2nd Runners Up in the Opera Miss Teen India 2021 beauty contest,” Sanjibani said to Kaling TV.

Apart from this, Sanjibani has also received many other awards and titles at the State and National level. She also is the winner of the Odisha Queen, 2nd Runner Up of Diamond queen and the 1st Runner Up of the Tiara Queen 2021. The teen has also been awarded with the Women Achiever award and Miss Multitalented Shining Star from Magic Book of Records.

Born to Nirmala Das and Santosh Kumar Das of Athagarh in Cuttack district, Sanjibani ‘s hobby is singing, dancing and reading books apart from modelling. In her language, “Sanjibani is a student by profession and model by passion.” She now is pursuing her graduation in Physics at the Gopabandhu Science Degree College in Athagarh.

Interview by: Himanshu Guru