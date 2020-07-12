Amitabh Bachchan’s four bungalows in Mumbai sealed as family members test positive for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan’s four bungalows in Mumbai sealed as family members test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: All four bungalows of actor Amitabh Bachchan’s family have been sealed after sanitisation here on Sunday , reported the news agency ANI citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The bungalows are Jalsa, Vatsa, Pratiksha, and Janak, located in Juhu area here.

As many as 30 people working at the bungalows have been tested for COVID-19 and the results are awaited, the TNI reported.

All four bungalows – Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa – of actor Amitabh Bachchan's family have been sealed after sanitization. 30 people working at the bungalows have been tested for COVID-19 & the results are awaited: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

The development came after family members of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19.

Three generations of Bollywood’s Bachchan family were hit by the coronavirus as former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter today joined her father-in-law Amitabh and husband Abhishek in testing positive for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan is “stable and has mild symptoms,” hospital authorities said.