Amitabh Bachhan

Amitabh Bachchan’s four bungalows in Mumbai sealed as family members test positive for COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: All four bungalows of actor Amitabh Bachchan’s family have been sealed after sanitisation here on Sunday , reported the news agency  ANI citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The bungalows are Jalsa, Vatsa, Pratiksha, and Janak, located in Juhu area here.

As many as 30 people working at the bungalows have been tested for COVID-19  and the results are awaited, the TNI reported.

The development came after family members of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19.

Three generations of Bollywood’s Bachchan family were hit by the coronavirus as former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter today joined her father-in-law Amitabh and husband Abhishek in testing positive for  COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan is “stable and has mild symptoms,” hospital authorities said.

You might also like
State

Do you use plastic Aadhaar Card? Then you must know these things to avoid facing…

Entertainment

Actress Rachel White tests Covid-19 positive

Offbeat

Fish With Human Like Features Spotted, Photos Go Viral

Nation

Fight over face mask claims girl’s life in Andhra Pradesh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.