Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘arrested’ picture sparks concern on social media

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently caught the attention of netizens with his no-helmet photo with a stranger. The actor shared his picture with the stranger on Instagram and also thanked him for the lift.

A group of netizens targeted Amitabh Bachchan and tagged Mumbai police on their posts.

Reacting to the incident, the actor clarified that he was simply “fooling around” on a crew member’s bicycle without actually travelling anywhere. Now, he shared a cryptic post on Instagram with a police van saying he is ‘arrested.’

In the picture, Big B can be seen standing next to a police van. The actor captioned the picture ‘.. arrested…’.

Soon after his post, fans were quick to react and wrote, “Bhootnath ko koi arrest nahi kar sakta.” Another wrote, “Dekha aapni laparwahi ka nateeja.”

“Don… Don… Don……. Don ka intezar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai! Lekin Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai!”, wrote another fan.

A few days ago, actress Anushka Sharma was also seen without a helmet with her bodyguard to avoid traffic.

Mumbai traffic police issued a challan against Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard, Sonu Shaikh, and added a Rs 10,500 fine for riding without a helmet and driving without a licence, days after videos and photos of Anushka and his bodyguard riding bikes went viral.

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Project K, which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

He will also be seen in the courtroom drama ‘Section 84’ by Ribhu Dasgupta.