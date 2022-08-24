Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19 once again

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. The actor has asked all the people who came in contact with him to get tested as well.

The veteran actor shared the news via a post on micro-blogging platform Twitter and wrote, “I have just tested CoViD positive … all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also …”

This is the second time Big B has tested positive for COVID-19. He initially tested corona positive in July 2020. At that time, he was to remain in the hospital for almost three weeks. After Big B, other members of the Bachchan family also tested positive at that time including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya.

Meanwhile, the seasoned actor will appear in Ayan Mukherji’s “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva” alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, The movie is scheduled to premiere on September 9.