Amitabh Bachchan recalls being told he was ‘too tall’ and should go home

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Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared anecdotes about the criticisms he faced in his early years of acting career.

As per reports, the actor recalled how people would tell him he was “too tall” and should “go home” when he was trying to make a mark in the film industry.

Bachchan recounted this experience during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 while he was interacting with Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallists, Lovlina Borgohain, Jhandu Kumar, Sharmila Dhankar and Asmita Dey.

Asmita had asked him if any director had ever scolded him for committing mistakes.

To this, Bachchan said that when he was starting his career, there was criticism quite regularly. In addition to being labelled “too tall”, people would also tell him that he did not know how to act.

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The actor revealed that directors would tell him exactly where to stand and what lines to say. If his take was not up to their liking, they would correct him and teach him.

He said that he learned to better through time and experience.

He also remembered an instance when he reached late for a shot. Bachchan said he always tried to reach on time but on one particular day, he didn’t own a car at that time and reached a film set using someone else’s vehicle.

When he reached, the director was already present, had finished filming, and he was told to go.

His revelation provides insight into his initial struggles before achieving his megastardom and reiterates the fact that what is once perceived as a deficiency might later evolve into a person’s ultimate strength.