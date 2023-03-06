Amitabh Bachchan injured during Project K shoot in Hyderabad, says painful

Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting of his upcoming movie, Project K in Hyderabad.

The actor shared his health update on his blog. In his blog, the actor also mentioned that the film’s shooting had to be cancelled as it will take him weeks to recover from the injury. Amitabh Bachchan also underwent a CT scan at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad before flowing back home. Doctors have advised him rest as of now.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain.”

He added, “So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around. It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming .. All else is well.”

The superstar had sustained serious injuries on July 26, 1982 while shooting for the movie ‘Coolie’. That time, he was hospitalised due to internal bleeding in his lower abdomen.

The movie Project K, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is slated to hit theaters on January 12,2024.