Here is why Amitabh Bachchan ended contract with pan masala brand

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has terminated his contract with a pan masala brand and said that he has returned the money he received for its promotion.

Earlier, he was requested by a national anti-tobacco organization to withdraw from the ad campaign that promoted pan masala, saying that it would help youngsters to stop getting addicted to tobacco. Following the news, Big B’s fans also criticized his decisions over social media.

Amitabh Bachchan’s office released an official statement on Sunday night, that informed that he has dissociated himself from the brand. “he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising,” the statement said.

Few weeks ago, a letter was addressed to the star stating that pan masala effects the health of citizens, and while Big B is the government brand ambassador for the pulse polio campaign, he should drop out of ]the pan masala ads immediately.

Last month, a fan asked Amitabh why he chose to endorse the brand, In response to the question the star said, “If some people are getting benefits from an industry, we should not think as to ‘why am I getting associated with it?’ If it is an industry, then we too should think of it as our industry. Now, you may think that I should not be doing it, but I get paid for it.”