Here is why Amitabh Bachchan ended contract with pan masala brand

By Rachna Prasad
Amitabh Bachhan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has terminated his contract with a pan masala brand and said that he has returned the money he received for its promotion.

Earlier, he was requested by a national anti-tobacco organization to withdraw from the ad campaign that promoted pan masala, saying that it would help youngsters to stop getting addicted to tobacco. Following the news, Big B’s fans also criticized his decisions over social media.

Amitabh Bachchan’s office released an official statement on Sunday night, that informed that he has dissociated himself from the brand. “he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising,” the statement said.

Few weeks ago, a letter was addressed to the star stating that pan masala effects the health of citizens, and while Big B is the government brand ambassador for the pulse polio campaign, he should drop out of ]the pan masala ads immediately.

Last month, a fan asked Amitabh why he chose to endorse the brand, In response to the question the star said, “If some people are getting benefits from an industry, we should not think as to ‘why am I getting associated with it?’ If it is an industry, then we too should think of it as our industry. Now, you may think that I should not be doing it, but I get paid for it.”

Also Read: Cruise ship drug case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea to be heard today

You might also like
Entertainment

Cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea to be heard on Wednesday

Entertainment

Entertainment

Hum Do Humare Do: Rajkummar, Kriti starrer movie trailer launched

Entertainment

Samantha’s stylist receives death threats from Naga Chaitanya’s fans

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online