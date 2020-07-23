Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday evening tweeted to refute a news reports claiming he has tested Covid-19 negative.

The 77-year-old Bollywood actor took to Twitter route and shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims “Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID” as “breaking news”.

“.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!” Big B tweeted on his official account.

The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: “That’s playing with someone’s privacy. Why do media play with people’s emotions? Take Care Sir Ji.”

Amitabh Bachhan, who along with actor-son Abhishek, was admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital here on July 11.

A day after the father-son”s revealed their diagnosis, Amitabh”s daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive.

(With inputs from IANS)