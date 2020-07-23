Amitabh Bachhan

Amitabh Bachchan denies reports of testing negative for COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday evening tweeted to refute a news reports claiming he has tested Covid-19 negative.

The 77-year-old Bollywood actor took to Twitter route and shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims “Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID” as “breaking news”.

“.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!” Big B tweeted on his official account.

The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: “That’s playing with someone’s privacy. Why do media play with people’s emotions? Take Care Sir Ji.”

Amitabh Bachhan,  who along with actor-son Abhishek, was admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital here on July 11.

A day after the father-son”s revealed their diagnosis, Amitabh”s daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
State

Know how to add names of your family members in ration card being at home

Nation

Admission criteria eased for NITs, CFTIs: JEE Main 2020 qualifiers only need class 12…

Nation

84 Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan staff test COVID-19 positive

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra imparts words of wisdom among fans

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.