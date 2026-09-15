Amitabh Bachchan clears retirement rumours, says “retire” in English means going to bed

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Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has put an end to rumours about his retirement, clarifying that his use of the phrase “time to retire” in a recent blog was only about going to bed and not stepping away from work.

The veteran actor addressed the speculation in his latest blog post after reports suggested that he could be planning to retire from acting and hosting. Bachchan also reacted to the way his earlier blog post was interpreted.

Explaining what he meant by his earlier words, Bachchan wrote, “I wrote in the blog .. ‘it’s late, time to retire .. ’ which we all know means retire to bed it’s late .. and this is the Media – the CONSCIENCE of a NATION – THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!”.

The actor also shared a newspaper clipping carrying a report about his supposed retirement.

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Making it clear that he has no plans to quit work, Bachchan explained that he had simply used the word “retire” in the context of ending his day. He wrote, “Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there).”

Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has been associated with the popular quiz show since it first aired in 2000. The actor, however, did not host the show in 2007, when Shah Rukh Khan took over as the host for one season.

‘KBC’ started as the Indian version of the British show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ It was also Amitabh Bachchan’s first TV appearance and gave new life to his career. Over the years, KBC became more than just a quiz show. With touching stories from contestants and Bachchan’s famous line “lock kiya jaye,” the show became a part of people’s lives.

(Source: ANI)