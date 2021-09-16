America’s Got Talent: Magician Dustin Tavella wins season 16

America’s Got Talent aired it’s season finale on Wednesday in a 2 hour long live event. The magician won the title of the show’s season 16 winner. According to the host of the show Terry Crews, Dustin Tavella won with the “closest vote ever.”

Following the season 9 winner Mat Franco and season 13 winner Shin Lim, Tavella became the third magician to take the crown. After winning the award, with happy tears rolling down his eyes Tavella said, “Thank you guys so much. This is absolutely amazing.” Confetti sprayed all over the stage marking his celebratory moment.

The 35-year-old performer captured America’s attention with his signature magic style that included his two adoptive sons. “Before ‘AGT,’ I just never could’ve imagined my two worlds colliding – My passion for my magic and my story about my family,” the magician added to his statement.

There were nine finalists competing at the end, among which there were five golden buzzer winners. However, beating them in a close competition Dustin walked away with a $1 million prize.

One of the judges, Simon Cowell called it “the most competitive final ever.”

Second place was taken by finalist Aerialist Aidan Bryant and comedian Josh Blue came third. Singer Brooke Simpson and quick change artist Léa Kyle, won the fourth and fifth place respectively.

The season finale showcased a very magical and grand ceremony celebrating with beautiful performances and several fun moments. It looked no less than a festival.