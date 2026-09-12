Ameesha Patel’s mother’s Mumbai home targeted in jewellery theft

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Mumbai: A jewellery thief was held on Sunday evening from Churchgate residence of Ameesha Patel’s parents while she was in property worth Rs 5 lakh allegedly stolen from the house.

The police said a diamond-studded gold bangle was part of the stolen jewellery.

The police stated that the arrested accused is the owner of Seema Ghate, a domestic worker in the house from Palghar who was working there since the last 1.5 year.

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After, Ameesha Patel’s mother Asha Patel suspected Ghate in the house, she approached the Marine Drive police who began investigation and later caught Ghate from Virar.

The jewelry has not been recovered, and the Police is probing for the details of previous records and accomplices of Ghate who was sent to three days judicial custody till September 15.

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