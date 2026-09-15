Ambani Ganpati celebrations turn star-studded with bollywood’s power couples

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Mumbai: The Ganpati celebrations of the Ambani family was graced by some of the top names of Bollywood.

Among others, attending the Ganpati Puja celebrations of the Ambani family was Sidharth Malhotra and wife Kiara Advani. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor.

B-town couples were seen making grand entrance, however, Ranveer Singh arrived alone as Deepika Padukone is currently in the last leg of her pregnancy.

The event played host to some of the most familiar names of Bollywood when they all came together under one roof to celebrate Ganpati with the Ambani family.

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Meanwhile, this congregation also witnessed some of Bollywood’s much-loved couples partying together.

From Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, the celebs made sure they marked their presence in the celebration.

Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations once again became a gathering of Bollywood celebrities, with several familiar faces joining the festivities.