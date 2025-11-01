Allu Sirish gets engaged to Nayanika, calls her “love of my life”

Telangana: Allu Sirish, the younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, has announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Nayanika. The actor shared the news on social media, accompanied by heartwarming pictures from the ceremony, leaving fans overjoyed.

The couple, dressed in elegant traditional outfits, looked deeply in love as they celebrated their special moment surrounded by family and close friends.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen exchanging rings amid cheers from family and close friends. Dressed in elegant traditional attire, Sirish looked dapper in a white ethnic outfit, while Nayanika radiated grace in a stunning red attire adorned with intricate embroidery.

Sharing the photos, Sirish wrote, “I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika!” followed by a ring and white heart emoji.

Soon after Sirish posted the pictures, fans and colleagues from the film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

The engagement, held on Friday, was an intimate family affair. As per the reports, the ceremony was attended by Allu Arjun, along with his family, and Chiranjeevi and his family. Ram Charan and Upasana, along with Varun Tej and Lavanya, were also present.

The actor had earlier announced the engagement date on his social media on October 1. On the occasion of his grandfather and veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary, Allu Sirish shared this good news with his fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Sirish dropped an adorable picture with Nayanika and penned a sweet note, “Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October,” the note read.

“My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she is not with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together.Our families have embraced our love with immense joy,” he added.

In the romantic picture, Allu Sirish is seen holding Nayanika’s hand in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.

On the work front, Allu Sirish debuted as a lead actor with Gouravam (2013) and later went on to appear in films such as Kotha Janta (2014), Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), Okka Kshanam (2017) and Urvasivo Rakshasivo (2022). He was last seen in ‘Buddy’, an action-comedy-fantasy film released in 2024.

