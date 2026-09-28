Allu Sirish approaches Cyberabad Police over loud music, cops clarify it was Ganesh immersion procession

Hyderabad : Actor Allu Sirish has approached Cyberabad Police over complaints of loud music being played late at night near his residence in Hyderabad.

The actor had raised concerns about the noise from a nearby temple, following which the police clarified that the music was part of a Ganesh immersion procession.

Taking to X, Sirish said that residents of his society in Shaikpet had been facing trouble due to loud music being played until 2 am or 3 am. He also said that several complaints had been made earlier, but no action had been taken.

In his post, the actor mentioned that he had already approached the Film Nagar Police Station, where residents were reportedly asked to bear with the noise until September 25 due to Ganesh immersion celebrations.

“Respected @hydcitypolice I’m a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS,” Sirish wrote.

“They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn’t stop. Many elders, children and working ppl in our society and disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you,” the actor added.

Responding to the actor’s post, Cyberabad Police said they had spoken to him and verified the details. The police clarified that the music was not coming from a Hanuman temple but was part of a Ganesh immersion procession.

“We have spoken to actor Allu Sirish and verified the details. It was not a Hanuman temple, but a Ganesh immersion procession which was being carried out on the 15th day. We have spoken to the organisers as well and the Ganesh immersion is over,” Cyberabad Police said.

Allu Sirish, the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun, was last seen in the Telugu film ‘Buddy’, which was released in 2024. He married his girlfriend Noyonika Reddy earlier this year.

(ANI)