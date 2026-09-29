Allu Arjun shares adorable selfie with wife Sneha Reddy to celebrate her birthday

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Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun shared an adorable selfie with his wife Sneha Reddy on the occassion of her birthday on Tuesday.

While his work continues to make headlines, Allu Arjun is also known for being a loving family man. He often shares glimpses of his personal life with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, and their children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, giving fans a peek into their special moments together.

On the occasion of his wife Allu Sneha Reddy’s birthday, Allu Arjun took to social media to share an adorable selfie with her. Along with the picture, he wished her and sweetly called her “cutie.”

The actor shared a close-up photo of the smiling couple against a water backdrop, sparking thousands of likes and warm fan messages.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Cutie.”

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On the work front, Allu Arjun, who has delivered a remarkable streak of blockbusters over the years has once again created a massive stir with the announcement of his upcoming film ‘Raaka’, helmed by Atlee.

Despite being just a poster reveal of his new avatar, it became a nationwide sensation and one of the biggest character reveals ever witnessed.

Allu Arjun starrer and Atlee directorial ‘Raaka’ recently set a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously.

The actor also has the highly anticipated AA23 with Lokesh Kanagaraj in the pipeline, along with Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

(Source: ANI)