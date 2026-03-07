Allu Arjun sends warm wishes to newlyweds Allu Sirish, Nayanika; thanks fans for their love

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun has extended a warm message to greet her brother Allu Sirish following the latter’s marriage to Nayanika.

In a social media post, Allu Arjun shared his joy, further also thanked his fans for sending their wishes and blessings for his brother and extended gratitude.

Welcoming Nayanika into the family, Allu Arjun wrote, “Wishing a happy married life to my brother Siri & Nayanika. Welcome to the Allu family. I also thank everyone for sending your warm wishes and blessings. We are always grateful for the love. ALLU FAMILY.”

Recently, Allu Arjun had also invited fans for the pre-wedding festivities of his brother Allu Sirish.

Prior to this, Allu Sirish took to his Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures from his wedding ceremony. Honouring his late father-in-law, he wrote, “To my late father-in-law, D Sharath Chandra Reddy garu, whom I never had the privilege of meeting — thank you for raising the woman I now call my wife. I will carry forward the love you began, for the rest of my time on this Earth.”

For the wedding, the couple chose traditional outfits in pastel shades. While Nayanika chose a light lavender saree, which she paired with studded jewellery, Allu Sirish was dressed in a cream-coloured ensemble.

Allu Sirish is the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun. He made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013.

On the professional front for Allu Arjun, the actor has an exciting slate of films lined up. He is set to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee Kumar for the much-anticipated project tentatively titled AA22. The film has already generated massive buzz among fans eager to see the powerhouse combination.

In addition, Allu Arjun will also be working with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for AA23.

