Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Prabhudheva, Karthi and Dulquer Salmaan extend Onam wishes to fans

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New Delhi: Actors Allu Arjun, Karthi, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya Sivakumar, Mohanlal and others from the film fraternity have extended Onam greetings to their fans, with several celebrities sharing messages and festive visuals celebrating Kerala’s major annual harvest festival.

Allu Arjun shared a warm Onam greeting for his fans, noting their special place in his heart.

His post featured a custom black-and-white illustration of a traditional Kerala snake boat filled with rowers, overlaid with “HAPPY Onam” and his “AA” logo at the bottom.

“Happy Onam to my dearest Malayali fans & people! Your love has always been so special,” he wrote.

Mammootty, also known as “Mammukka” to fans, shared a warm Onam greeting in Malayalam wishing everyone heartfelt Thiruvonam blessings with a smiling photo of himself waving in a red shirt and traditional attire.

He wrote, “Heartfelt Onam wishes to everyone”

Actor Mohanlal shared Onam greetings in Malayalam. He wrote, “Heartfelt Onam wishes to everyone”

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The attached image is a promotional poster for his upcoming movie, showing him in police uniform seated on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, with credits to director Tharun Moorthy and producer Ashiq Usman, releasing on December 24.

Tamil actor Karthi also greeted fans in Malayalam. Addressing them as “makkale”, he wished them happiness, good health and success during the festival.

Dulquer Salmaan shared a festive message wishing everyone a Happy Onam. His accompanying image was a promotional poster for his upcoming multi-language film “I’m Game”, directed by Nahas Hidayath and scheduled to release in cinemas on September 3.

Prabhudheva, known as “PD” by fans, shared a “Happy Onam” greeting alongside vibrant digital artwork depicting a Kerala snake boat race, palm trees and large “Happy ONAM” lettering.

Onam is a 10-day harvest and cultural festival celebrated primarily in Kerala. The festival is associated with the Malayali New Year and thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest.

Among the festival’s key traditions are pookkalam, elaborate floral carpets created at the entrances of homes; Onam Sadya, a traditional vegetarian feast served on banana leaves; Vallam Kali, the famous snake boat races; and cultural performances including Pulikali and Thiruvathirakali.

(Source: ANI)

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