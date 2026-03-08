Allu Arjun Gifts Rs 1.5 Crore Mercedes to Wife Sneha Reddy On 15th wedding Anniversary

Advertisement

Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on March 6 with a special surprise. The occasion was even more memorable as it coincided with the wedding of Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, who tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy on the same day.

To mark the milestone, the Pushpa star reportedly gifted Sneha Reddy a luxurious Mercedes-AMG CLE 53, which is estimated to cost between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.6 crore.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Allu Arjun presenting the car keys to Sneha Reddy. She is then seen removing the black cover from the car, which was beautifully decorated with flowers. The couple shared a warm hug after the reveal, making the moment even more special.

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is a high-performance 2+2 coupe powered by a twin-turbo inline-six engine. The luxury vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. It also features a 12.3-inch digital driver display, wireless charging in the front, active parking assistance, keyless entry, hands-free boot access, ambient lighting and four-way lumbar support for added comfort.

On the occasion, Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt message for his wife on social media. “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you,” he wrote.

Sneha Reddy also posted pictures with her husband and shared an emotional note. She wrote that over the past 15 years they have built a life filled with love, a beautiful family, their two children, two dogs and countless cherished memories together. She thanked Allu Arjun for being her partner through every chapter of their life and wished him a happy anniversary.