Allu Arjun gifts luxury SUV to mother on International Women’s Day

Super star Allu Arjun who was last seen in his blockbuster movie Puspa 2: The Rule has again won hearts. He has made a very cute and sweet gesture towards his mother, Allu Nirmala by gifting a car which is a compact SUV, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

This gesture reflected the actor’s deep love and respect towards his mother, the woman who has been a constant support in his life.

The car that Allu Arjun has gifted his mother is a Lexus NX which is a premium luxury SUV. It is well known for its size, comfort, technology and excellent performance. The price of the vehicle in India is priced approximately between Rs 73 lakh to Rs 80 lakh.

This moment was shared by the actor’s team on social media with which they wrote, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Icon Star @alluarjunonline gifted his mother #AlluNirmala garu a brand-new car. A heartfelt gesture celebrating motherhood and gratitude.”

Allu Arjun also gifted an expensive car to his wife before gifting the SUV to his mother. The actor gifted his wife Sneha Reddy a luxury car, Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 on their 15th wedding anniversary. The price of Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is priced in India approximately cost between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.6 crore.

