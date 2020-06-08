Allu Arjun gets 7 million followers on Instagram

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s follower base on Instagram has hit the seven-million mark.

“7 Million followers. Thank you all for the love. Gratitude forever,” shared Allu Arjun on Instagram.

Fans responded by flooding the comments section of his post with red heart emojis and congratulatory messages.

Allu Arjun is one of the highest-followed South Indian stars on social media. The “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” actor has over 13 million followers on his official Facebook page.

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s last release, the Trivikram Srinivas-directorial “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”, which hit theatres in January this year, was a superhit at the box office. The Telugu film also featured Tabu and Pooja Hegde.

Recently, there were speculations that Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh will essay Allu Arjun’s character in a Hindi remake of

“Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”. However, subsequent reports in the media have stated that Ranveer may not be a part of the cast.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in a Telugu action-thriller movie “Pushpa”, written and directed by Sukumar. The forthcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj. The Telugu film will reportedly be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.