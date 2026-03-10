Allu Arjun extends support of Rs 7500 every month to victim of Kakinada fire accident

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun extends lifelong support of Rs 7500 every month for lifelong to the daughter of the victim of Kakinada fireworks factory blast.

The tragic blast took place in Vetlapalem village, Samarlakota mandal, Kakinada district on February 28 at the Surya Sri Fireworks unit.

The Victim of the accident is identified as 55-year-old, Kadimpalli Dhana Raju and his daughter is identified as Durga, who is a mentally challenged woman. Durga’s mother had passed away before this incident and she was taken care by her father since then. But after Dhana Raju’s death she was in a very vulnerable situation.

Allu Arjun reportedly got to know about her situation through social media and Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA) members reached out to the victim family to provide help in any way possible.

This small help and humanly gesture has been widely appreciated by the public on social media and has praised the actor for the same.