Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming Atlee film officially named Raaka, new poster out

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Mumbai: On the occasion of superstar Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers have revealed the title of his upcoming project with director Atlee.

The film, which was earlier referred to as ‘AA22xA6,’ has now been officially titled ‘Raaka.’

The announcement was made on social media along with a new poster. The title reveal came as a special surprise for fans on the actor’s birthday, making the day even more memorable for his followers.

In the striking poster, Allu Arjun can be seen in bald look, with part of his face covered in thick fur. A tusk-like detail adds a raw and intense feel to the look, while his eyes appear strong and mysterious. Sharing the poster, the team wrote, “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits”.

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The film marks the first collaboration of Allu Arjun with director Atlee and also stars Deepika Padukone. The project has already created a strong buzz among fans. More details about the film are still under wraps.

Allu Arjun’s last release, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ directed by Sukumar, did very well at the box office after its release in 2024. The film was a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which also performed well in theatres.