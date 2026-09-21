Allu Arjun, Atlee’s ‘Raaka’ sets Guinness World Record for simultaneous motion capture of 37 performers

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun starrer and Atlee directorial ‘Raaka’ has set a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously on Monday.

Sun Pictures, the official production house of the film, shared the achievement on their X handle, showcasing Atlee and Allu Arjun holding a Guinness World Record certificate at the Raaka stage.

They wrote, “HISTORY MADE. A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the ‘Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time’, with 37 performers captured simultaneously! Allu Arjun and Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement.”

Allu Arjun also acknowledged the achievement, calling it a proud moment for the entire team. He expressed gratitude to Guinness World Records for officially recognising the feat and honouring their efforts.

He shared the note on his X handle and wrote, “Feeling truly humbled by this moment.

#raaka achieving a guinness world record is something very special. So excited for what’s ahead! Atlee garu, this one is special.”

Advertisement

Earlier today, the makers released a behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse into the making of the sequence, including footage of all 37 performers being captured together in real time.

Sun Pictures shared the video on their Instagram handle.

Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Raaka’ marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a key role.

Allu Arjun’s last release, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ directed by Sukumar, did very well at the box office after its release in 2024. The film was a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which also performed well in theatres.

(Source: ANI)