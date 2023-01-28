Alka Yagnik beats BTS, becomes 2022’s most streamed artist on YouTube

Bollywood famous playback singer Alka Yagnik has achieved a new milestone in her illustrious career. Reportedly, the singer was 2022’s most streamed artist on YouTube globally. With a staggering 15.3 billion YouTube streams and an average of 42 million per day, last year, she marked her name in the Guinness World Records.

Alka is currently in first place in YouTube’s 2022 global rankings. Below her is Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico) with 14.7 billion streams, who has been ranked second in the list.

According to the Guinness Record, Alka Yagnik has been the most streamed musician on YouTube for the past three years. In 2021, she scored 17.7 billion streams whereas in 2020 it was 16.6 billion. Meanwhile, the top five list of 2022’s most streamed artists on YouTube comprises Udit Narayan at 10.8 billion, Arijit Singh at 10.7 billion, and Kumar Sanu at 9.09 billion.

India’s contribution to Yagnik’s success in 2022 streams is 12.3 billion approximately. She was also the most-listened-to singer in Pakistan (683 million streams).

It is to be noted that YouTube’s users from India consist are close to 25 percent of its total count. By continent, the market share is dominated by Asia with 45 percent followed by Latin America with 28 percent.

With K-pop ruling the market nowadays, South Korean bands too have made it to the list of the top 10 most streamed. In the list, while super band BTS holds a position with 7.95 billion streams, BLACKPINK settles with 7.03 billion. Meantime, other well-known performers had to settle for positions further down the list.

The Weeknd secures the 13th place with 5.7 billion streams, Taylor Swift at 26th position with 4.33 billion streams, and Drake in the 50th place with 2.9 billion counts.

One of Bollywood’s most iconic voices, Alka Yagnik, has served the industry over the course of a four-decade. She has recorded more than 20,000 songs for both albums and films. The singer has won the Best Female Playback Singer at the Filmfare Awards seven times and received a record 38 nominations for her song Mere Angne Mein from the 1981 film Laawaris. Some of her popular Hindi songs are “Agar Tum Saath Ho,” “Ae Mere Humsafar,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Tip Tip Barsa Paani,” “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai,” and others.