Alia gets a haircut by her 'multi-talented' loved one.

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday shared a picture of her chopped hair, revealing the haircut has been done by her “multi-talented” loved one.

“Yes I cut my hair at home — thanks to my multi-talented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop-chop,” Alia wrote on Instagram.

Alia’s caption has left netizens wondering if it’s Ranbir Kapoor who cut her hair short.

A user commented: “Is Ranbir that loved one?”

Another one wrote: “We all want to know more about your loved one.”

Apart from flaunting her short hair, Alia also shared that she has become “stronger” and “fitter” by working out and eating right during lockdown.

“60 days later — stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much, much better at pushups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge,” she added.

On the work front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir in “Brahmastra”.