Alia Bhatt’s starrer ‘Alpha’, the spy thriller release date revealed

Mumbai: The spy thriller featuring Alia Bhatt, ‘Alpha’ is all set to be released on July 10. Makers of the film announced the good news today.

The film will feature Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Alia Bhatt as the leading actress and Sharvari as the co-lead

The film has been delayed multiple times before. Initially planned for a Christmas 2025 release, Alpha was postponed to April 17, 2026, with the makers reasoning that the VFX work on it was taking longer than expected.

This YRF Spy Universe has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s, Ek Tha Tiger and its two sequels, namely Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 and Tiger 3 in 2023. With War released in 2019, Pathaan in 2023 and War 2 featuring Hrithik, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in 2025.