Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan wishes her Happy Birthday on Instagram

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Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram and wished Alia on her 33rd Birthday today. She calls her “a special girl, our baby girl, our life 🩷🩷🩷.”

Actress Soni and mother of Alia Bhatt, flex her adorable and generous daughter by uploading stunning pictures of her. The pictures that are uploaded is randomly picked and is of different years.

In the post by ‘sonirazdan’, she writes, “Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life 🩷🩷🩷.”

“You are the most generous, kind and loving soul — and always have been.”

“They say that in life you receive what you give to others. May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return.”

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“May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon the stars and back again …”

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Also Read: Shamna kasim shares first glimpse of newborn baby girl on Instagram