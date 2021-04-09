Mumbai: Alia Bhatt Starrer film Gangubai Kathiawadi whose hindi trailer was released on February 24 has made its way to the Tollywood Industry.

Alia took to her Instagram to share the news with her Telgu Fan’s by sharing the trailer In Telugu. she wrote “Gangubai Kathiawadi Telugu Teaser. One Name. Million Emotions. Bringing to you a story of the woman who rose to power, #GangubaiKathiawadi.

Telugu teaser out now! In cinemas on 30th July” Tagging Sanjay Leela Banshali, Ajay Devgan, Prerna Singh, Jayanti Lal Gada along with Pen Movies.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi celebrates the journey of a girl who became the voice for women’s empowerment. A power-packed performance from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn featuring in a special role has laced in his magical musical notes in the film. Well, ahead of Alia Bhatt’s official Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the audience down South gets a glimpse of her acting.

