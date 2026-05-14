Alia Bhatt stuns in custom-made Tarun Tahiliani at Cannes

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Mumbai: Alia Bhatt continued her fashion run at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with another appearance during the L’Oréal Paris dinner and the Jane Fonda-Gong Li celebration event. The actor chose a custom outfit by Tarun Tahiliani for the evening.

Alia wore a red off-shoulder gown featuring floral patterns in burgundy and ivory shades. The fitted upper portion highlighted structured detailing, while the lower half flowed into a long skirt with soft flare styling. The design was inspired by traditional floral textile art and also included draped elements influenced by Indian silhouettes.

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The outfit combined classic Western-style corset cuts with Indian-style draping around the waist. Floral embroidery and brocade work added detail to the overall look without making it too heavy.

She paired the gown with a diamond choker from Sunita Shekhawat along with a matching waist accessory. The jewellery added a vintage touch to the outfit and matched the off-shoulder neckline.

Also read: Watch : Was Alia Bhatt ignored in the Cannes Film Festival?