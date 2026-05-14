Alia Bhatt stuns in custom-made Tarun Tahiliani at Cannes

Alia Bhatt continued her fashion run at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with another appearance during the L’Oréal Paris dinner

By KalingaTV Bureau
Alia Bhatt stuns in custom-made Tarun Tahiliani at Cannes

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Mumbai: Alia Bhatt continued her fashion run at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with another appearance during the L’Oréal Paris dinner and the Jane Fonda-Gong Li celebration event. The actor chose a custom outfit by Tarun Tahiliani for the evening.

Alia wore a red off-shoulder gown featuring floral patterns in burgundy and ivory shades. The fitted upper portion highlighted structured detailing, while the lower half flowed into a long skirt with soft flare styling. The design was inspired by traditional floral textile art and also included draped elements influenced by Indian silhouettes.

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The outfit combined classic Western-style corset cuts with Indian-style draping around the waist. Floral embroidery and brocade work added detail to the overall look without making it too heavy.

She paired the gown with a diamond choker from Sunita Shekhawat along with a matching waist accessory. The jewellery added a vintage touch to the outfit and matched the off-shoulder neckline.

Also read: Watch : Was Alia Bhatt ignored in the Cannes Film Festival?

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