Alia Bhatt meets pap’s mom, netizens appreciate her sweet gesture :Watch

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently returned from New York after making her debut at the Met Gala 2023. On Sunday, the actress attended the Global Sports Pickleball Championship event in Mumbai. Many pictures and videos of the actor appeared online, but one video of Alia interacting with pap’s mother is currently winning hearts on the internet.

Advertisement

In the video, Alia could be seen interacting with an old lady who was one of the mother of the paparazzi. While meeting her, the actress gave a cute smile to the pap’s mother and then said, “Bada acha laga aapse milke (Nice to meet you).” Pointing towards the photographer, she added, “Aapka beta bohot pareshan karta hai mujhe. Nahi, bohot acha kaam karta hai (Your son troubles me. But, no, he is good at his job).”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video went viral, Alia’s gesture towards the lady was appreciated by the netizens, who took to the comments section and applauded her for the same. A user commented, “Extremely down to earth girl..Always spreading love and stay positive.”

Another fan commented, “Alia looks so young! Sometimes it’s hard to believe she’s a mother already.”

On the work front, Alia recently completed shooting with Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also casts Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the main roles. Apart from this, the actress will be making her Hollywood debut with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Drops Major Hint On Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Sequel Starring Him And Deepika Padukone