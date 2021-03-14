New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt was recently seen grooving to hit Bollywood songs like Genda Phool and Jalebi Bai at a friend’s wedding function in Jaipur. Alia along with her friends could be seen rocking the stage with their swift moves in the function. The video of the particular dance from the wedding has been shared on the internet by an Instagram user and then it has gone viral.

According to the post by Instagram user ‘aliaabhattcentre’ alia could be seen setting the stage on fire with her friends such as Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Devika Advani, Kripa Mehta and Meghna Goyal. Alia looked mesmerising in a pink saree which she wore during the wedding function.

The wedding function where Alia was seen enjoying herself was that of Rhea Khurana, a close friend of the actress. “We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves”, said the actress on a picture shared by her on Instagram.

Alia will be next seen in much anticipated drama ‘Gangubai kathiawadi’ which will be released on July 30, 2021.She will be playing the role a mafia queen in the movie. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

(With inputs from NDTV)