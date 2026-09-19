Alia Bhatt gives peek into Kapoor family’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with Ranbir, Raha

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Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt has offered a sneak peek into the Kapoor family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, showing heartfelt glimpses from the festivities.

In the pictures, Alia could be seen taking part in the Ganpati aarti and other rituals alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. She also shared an adorable picture, showing her and Ranbir praying to Ganpati, while their little one, daughter Raha, also joined in.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, were also a part of the celebrations.

For the occasion, Alia chose a bright yellow traditional suit, which she complemented with ethnic jewellery, a neat bun, and yellow flowers in her hair.

A cute photo shows little Raha colouring a portrait of Lord Ganpati, dressed cutely in yellow ethnic wear. She also shared a picture from the Ganpati visarjan, with family members taking part in the ritual.

“The week that was. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” the actress wrote in her caption.

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Earlier on Friday, Ranbir Kapoor, along with Alia and Neetu Kapoor, bid farewell to the idol of Lord Ganesha at their home as they performed the Ganpati visarjan ceremony.

Before the visarjan ceremony, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu brought the Ganpati idol to their residence complex, offering paparazzi gathered outside their home a chance to seek Bappa’s blessings.

The trio happily posed for pictures and chanted, “Ganpati Bappa Morya” together. Alia was also seen lovingly holding her daughter, Raha, in her arms.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon share the screen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’, which also features Vicky Kaushal.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. It is slated to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

(Source: ANI)