Alia Bhatt forgets Keshariya lyrics while singing it at an event, netizens trolled

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently attended an event in Mumbai on January 18. During the event, the audience requested Alia Bhatt to sing and she obliged. However, while singing, surprisingly, she forgot the lyrics but was quick to catch up.

In an Instagram video shared by Instant Bollywood, the darlings actress can be heard telling Ranbir that he always pushes her to sing “Beta gaana gao.”The audience then requested her to sing, to which Alia asked, ‘kaunsa gaana gau apke liye.’ The audience asked her to sing Keshariya. The actress sang the song but forgot the words saying aage kyat ha. RK came to rescue her, and Alia caught up and continued the song.

Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens started trolling Alia. One user commented, Wah kya acting kar rai hai.” “Enko khud ka gaana yaad nahi rehta aur dusro ko yaad karwate hai,” wrote another.

After sharing the screen for the first time in the 2022 blockbuster ‘Bramhastra’ Alia and Ranbir are now set for a massive clash with the actress’s Hollywood debut, “Heart of Stone,” pitted against “Animal” on August 11 this year.

Ranbir also has LUV Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi mai makkar’ salted for a Holi release. The movie stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.