Alia Bhatt can’t wait to start work in her new office

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt says that she cannot wait for the lockdown to get over because she is excited about sitting in her new office for meetings and script reading sessions.

The actress has collaborated with art director Rupin Suchak to create the interior design of her office.

“Rupin got the pulse of what I wanted to do with my office. He got the brief spot-on and effortlessly. The space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged. He has made the place look more spacious, included a surprise element or two breaking monotony, yet giving it an overlay of serenity and coziness,” Alia said.

The actress became friends with Rupin on the set of the 2016 film “Dear Zindagi”.

“I still remember Alia being specific about how she wants certain things, but her one-line brief was that the place should have a very happy-go-lucky feel with unconventional and graphic art corners around,” recalled Rupin.

So, he went for a boho flair. “We added a lot of Turkish colour palettes to the space which had a muted neutral base. Floor pillows, leather poufs, and comfortable chairs definitely add to the cosy atmospheres of boho interiors. This office space in a way was a great opportunity for her to express her love of art and design,” the interior designer said.