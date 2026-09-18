Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledge to refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai

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Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have announced support to refurbish 20 schools as part of Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan.

As per reports, Alia shared the announcement while sending warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

Alia also said that she and Ranbir will back the campaign by renovating 20 schools on the suggestions of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This announcement comes ahead of the BJP’s launch of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan’ in October to mark 25 years of Modi’s public service.

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Many other film personalities also took to social media to post on behalf of the Prime Minister as he turned 76 on Thursday.

Look at the post here:

Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead. The spirit of #SevaSankalpAbhiyaan reflects a wonderful vision of collective action and giving back. To mark this day and support the cause, Ranbir and I are pledging… — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 17, 2026