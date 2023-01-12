Alia Bhat says motherhood changed me; my body, hair, breasts and more

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who recently welcomed her first child, a daughter named Raha, with husband Ranbir Kapoor, is embracing every moment of motherhood. Just like every other woman’s, Alia’s body has also undergone many changes during pregnancy. She has been very vocal about how this phase in her life has altered her perspective as a performer. Ever since Alia welcomed her first child, the actress has been spending quality time with her daughter. She feels that motherhood changed her life completely.

On January 11, the Darlings actress took to her Instagram stories and reshared a post by Sandra, whose page is named “mybestmomfriend.” The post read, “Motherhood changed me.” It changed my body, my hair, my breasts, my skin, my priorities, and my fears. “But you should see my heart, oh, how my heart has grown.”

Last year in November since Raha entered Alia Bhatt’s life, she has been saying exactly this. During her rounds of Oscar and BAFTA campaigns for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia spoke in an interview with Variety about how becoming a mother has changed the way she thinks. She said, “Motherhood has changed me so much.” Even though it has barely been a month, or just over three weeks, I haven’t given much thought to how it will affect, how I will select roles. However, it has altered my perspective on everything. I simply believe that my heart is slightly more open than it was before. I have no idea what kind of change will come, we’ll see. I can’t wait to see how that journey develops.”

Alia Bhatt announced the news on Instagram after her daughter was born. The actress posted a picture of a three-member lion family with the caption, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji).”