Ali Fazal’s ‘The Underbug’ to have world premiere at Slamdance Film Fest

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has been making waves internationally, with the films like ‘Death on the Nile’ and the soon to be released ‘Khandahar.’ will now be seen in another interesting project titled ‘The Underbug’.

The film, which was directed by Shujaat Saudagar, has been officially chosen to screen at the upcoming Slamdance Film Festival, which will take place in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, from January 20 to January 26 and virtually from January 23 to January 29.

Talking about the film, Ali said: “It’s unlike any other film I have ever done in my career so far. The film was shot under confusing circumstances at a time in my life which was already a test of patience and an emotional turmoil right in the middle of the pandemic. The hardest part was to gain the weight and the heaviness that was required for this character as the two characters are visually poles apart. Yes it’s harder to gain weight when you’re fit.”

The film, also stars Hussain Dalal, and was shot during the small respite of time of covid lockdowns in late 2020. The film was extensively shot in one house somewhere in the interiors of Maharashtra and touted as a mind bending psychological thriller.

“The script was a collaboration of sorts between the actors and the writers and our director. For that matter, even our DOP whose eyes and lenses were totally in sync with the story we all were trying to tell,” Ali added.

(Inputs from IANS)