Ali Fazal’s new series ‘Raakh’ is set for June premiere on Prime Video

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New Delhi: Actor Ali Fazal’s and Sonali Bendre’s upcoming new series ‘Raakh’ is set to release on OTT platform Prime Video on June 12. The announcement of the release was made on Instagram with a poster.

The poster shows four human structures, one is a dead body, another is Ali Fazal in police uniform, another looks like a male nurse and lastly one more police man standing side faced near police van.

Prime video has announced the release with collaboration with 5 other Instagram users. The users are Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, and lastly Ali Fazal.

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The post is captioned as “buried truths always find their way back 🤫 #RaakhOnPrime, New Series, June 12.”

Raakh is television series, an investigative thriller about what makes criminals tick and the darkness lurking behind ordinary lives.

The web series features Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Prasanna Soni, Kabir Pahwa and Ali Fazal. It is directed by Anusha Nandakumar, Prosit Roy and Sandeep Saket.