Alaya F. flaunts charisma with a dash of characteristic wit

By WCE 5

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alaya F. has shared a sultry pose on Instagram for fans, with a characteristic witty caption adding to the charisma.

Alaya looks stunning in a faux leather jacket paired with boy shorts. She completes her look with adequate make-up.

“I always sit on stools like this, nbd,” Alaya wrote alongside the image, which currently has 91.3K likes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

(IANS)

