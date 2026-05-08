Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ box office collection slows on day 21

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Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla witnessed a slower run at the box office on Day 21 as weekday collections continued to dip. Despite the slowdown, the film remains steady overall and is now looking towards the upcoming weekend for a fresh boost in collections.

According to the reports, the film earned around Rs 0.63 crore on its third Thursday across nearly 2,728 shows nationwide. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 148.88 crore, while the India gross collection stands at around Rs 176.67 crore.

The film has also performed well overseas. By the end of Day 20, the international market contributed nearly Rs 56.85 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to an estimated Rs 232.78 crore.

Occupancy remained low during the morning shows on Day 21, recording around 5.54 percent overall occupancy. However, trade analysts expect collections to improve during evening and night shows, especially with the weekend approaching.

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Mumbai continued to show comparatively better response with nearly 10 percent occupancy, while Delhi-NCR recorded around 6 percent. Pune also maintained decent numbers, whereas cities like Kolkata, Surat and Chandigarh reported weaker audience turnout.

Directed as a horror-comedy entertainer, the film opened strongly at the box office with Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1 after collecting Rs 3.75 crore through paid previews. The movie further gained momentum during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross mark within four days of release.

The first week closed with impressive collections of Rs 84.40 crore. However, the second and third weeks saw a gradual decline due to reduced screen count and competition from new releases, including Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh.

Despite the recent slowdown, the makers are hopeful that strong weekend footfall could help the film move closer to the Rs 150 crore India net milestone in the coming days.