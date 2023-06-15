Entertainment

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ to release on Oct 5

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Great Indian Rescue' has blocked its release date. The movie will bow in theatres on October 5, 2023.

By IANS 0
parineeti chopra akshay kumar upcoming film
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ has blocked its release date. The movie will bow in theatres on October 5, 2023.

The film is based on a true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill who led India’s first coal mine rescue mission.

Must Read

Ram Charan, Upasana celebrate 11th wedding anniversary,…

Fan kisses Shah Rukh Khan at Dubai event, netizens says,…

Gill was born in Sathiala, Amritsar, on November 22, 1939. He studied at Khalsa College, and was posted in Raniganj in 1989 when he engineered a special rescue capsule to save the lives of several miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine.

He received several awards for his brave feat and was the recipient of the “Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak” by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991.

‘The Great Indian Rescue’, which was earlier titled ‘Capsule Gill’, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, and is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

You might also like
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh pens emotional note on his death…

Entertainment

Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Ganapath Part 1’ to release on October 20

Entertainment

BTS 10th anniversary: Seoul turns purple, Band’s gifts more ARMYs, and many…

Entertainment

SRK calls ‘Jawan’ co-star Vijay Sethupathi one of his favourite actors

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans