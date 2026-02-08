Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bhooth Bangla’ preponed, to hit theatres on April 10

Advertisement

Mumbai: The theatrical release date of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bhooth Bangla’ has been preponed. The film is now slated to release in theatres on April 10, 2026.

According to the press note shared by the makers, the decision to preponement the film was made due to Akshay Kumar’s packed theatrical lineup for the year.

“The film, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on May 15, 2026, has now been preponed and will arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026. The decision to advance the release is being seen as a strategic move, keeping in mind both audience engagement and Akshay Kumar’s packed theatrical lineup for the year,” as quoted in a press note by the makers.

On Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a video announcing the film’s new release date. The movie was previously slated for theatrical release on May 15. The film is directed by Priyadarshan.

“Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind!” wrote Akshay Kumar.

The upcoming horror-comedy marks Priyadarshan’s reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The director-actor duo has delivered several cult favourites over the years, including ‘Phir Hera Pheri,’ ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ and ‘Bhagam Bhag.’

The film’s shooting wrapped up in May last year.’Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is being presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.’

(Source: ANI)