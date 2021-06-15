Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom to release on July 27
Mumbai: The Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller “Bell Bottom” has now been scheduled for a theatrical release on July 27.
Akshay posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.
View this post on Instagram
The film was earlier scheduled for an April 2021 release but was pushed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.
“I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July,” Akshay captioned the video.
Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, “Bell Bottom” stars Akshay alongside Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.