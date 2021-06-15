Mumbai: The Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller “Bell Bottom” has now been scheduled for a theatrical release on July 27.

Akshay posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.

The film was earlier scheduled for an April 2021 release but was pushed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

“I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July,” Akshay captioned the video.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, “Bell Bottom” stars Akshay alongside Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.