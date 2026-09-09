Akshay Kumar shares Haiwaan glimpse on his birthday

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 59 on the September 9, has shared a sneak peek of his forthcoming movie Haiwaan with the fans on his birthday.

The movie clip featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan with a school-going girl in character is directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is set to hit the screens on September 11.

Along with the video, the Khiladi of Bollywood penned his big learning from the film as, ‘Things may not always be what they seem.

Akshay also took the chance to express his gratitude to his fans for their constant support throughout the years and informed that Haiwaan is all about showing an entirely new facet of him.

With Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan would be seen together on the silver screen after 2008 release Tashan, while it’s another project for him with director Priyadarshan, with whom he has already delivered numerous successful movies.

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Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, and Jisshu Sengupta also form a part of the ensemble cast.

Watch the video here:

On my birthday, a small thought… What looks evil may not always be evil.

And what looks good may not always be good. Maybe that’s what HAIWAAN taught me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years. This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen… pic.twitter.com/SyC1l4G9DG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2026