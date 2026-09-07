Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan groove to ‘Haiwaan’ title track

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Mumbai: A few days before the theatrical release of ‘Haiwaan’, the makers on Monday dropped the film’s title track.

Titled ‘Main Toh Nahi Haiwaan’, the groovy new track features Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. Composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Raghav Chaitanya, the song brings a fresh, energetic flavour to the film’s musical landscape.

Sharing the music video, Akshay on Instagram wrote, “The darkness now has a rhythm of its own. Haiwaan Title Track OUT NOW. #Haiwaan in cinemas 11th September.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, ‘Haiwaan’ marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after more than a decade. The two actors were last seen together in Tashan (2008).

Speaking to ANI, Priyadarshan said ‘Haiwaan’ should not be viewed as a carbon copy of his Malayalam film Oppam, stressing that he has deliberately approached the story differently.

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“No, I don’t want to talk about the changes. Let people see it and understand,” Priyadarshan said. He added that he had initially planned to make the film with Saif Ali Khan before getting an opportunity to bring Akshay Kumar on board.

Asked about casting Akshay in a villainous role after their popular comedy collaborations, Priyadarshan said, “That’s the difference, because every film should not look the same. So I thought I could use Akshay Kumar in a different way. So this is one opportunity I got and I decided, okay, let me work with him in a different role.”

Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on September 11, with music on Zee Music Company.

(Source: ANI)