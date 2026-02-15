Akshay Kumar inaugurates Andheri Flower Show, becomes Mumbai Clean League ambassador

Advertisement

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar added colour and civic pride to Mumbai’s Andheri suburb by inaugurating its first-ever flower show over Valentine’s weekend. The flow show was held on February 14 and 15 from 8 am to 9 pm, the vibrant event combined stunning floral displays with a strong message about urban cleanliness.

Organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the show was more than just a visual treat. It marked the beginning of a broader civic campaign aimed at encouraging citizens to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean. The initiative also introduced the ‘Mumbai Clean League,’ a citywide competition that Kumar will lead as its official ambassador. The league is expected to operate across different municipal wards, motivating communities to actively participate and improve Mumbai’s standing under the national cleanliness mission.

Akshay Kumar Reflects on an Embarrassing Past Incident

In a separate appearance on the popular game show Wheel of Fortune, Akshay opened up about what he describes as one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. Sharing the stage with entrepreneurs Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar, the actor was asked about his biggest “gajab beizzati” moment.

Recalling an incident from a high-profile party he attended with a close friend, Akshay revealed that an argument escalated after a man repeatedly insulted his friend. Despite multiple warnings, the person continued using abusive language. Seeing his friend deeply hurt and humiliated, Akshay lost his temper and slapped the man, who fell unconscious.

The situation quickly turned tense, with guests attempting to revive him. Akshay admitted he feared serious consequences at the time, even worrying about the impact on his career. Although the man eventually regained consciousness, the actor said he still regrets his reaction.

Reflecting on the episode, Akshay stated that he has changed over the years.

With his latest civic initiative and candid reflections, the actor continues to remain in the spotlight not only for his films but also for his public engagements and personal growth.